Kyrgyzstani wins Golf Tournament in USA

Kyrgyzstani Zhantai Malataev participated in two golf tournaments in Florida (USA). Golf Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

The first tournament lasted three days, and it rained all the time. At least 31 athletes participated in it, including juniors from the USA.

«Zhantai showed an excellent attitude for victory and achieved it. He received the right to enter the international ranking of adult amateur golfers. There are 7,000 people. Zhantai is the first of the Kyrgyzstanis,» the Federation noted.

Malataev took the third place at the second tournament and occupies the 5,321st line in the ranking now.