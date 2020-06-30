12:23
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstani wins Golf Tournament in USA

Kyrgyzstani Zhantai Malataev participated in two golf tournaments in Florida (USA). Golf Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

The first tournament lasted three days, and it rained all the time. At least 31 athletes participated in it, including juniors from the USA.

«Zhantai showed an excellent attitude for victory and achieved it. He received the right to enter the international ranking of adult amateur golfers. There are 7,000 people. Zhantai is the first of the Kyrgyzstanis,» the Federation noted.

Malataev took the third place at the second tournament and occupies the 5,321st line in the ranking now.
link: https://24.kg/english/157772/
views: 171
Print
Related
Golfers from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals in Kazakhstan
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
12:21
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait to Kyrgyzstan 102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait to Kyrgyzstan
12:02
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
11:20
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:02
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan