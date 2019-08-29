Golfers from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals in Kazakhstan

Golfers from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at an International Tournament in Almaty. Secretary General of the Golf Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Andrey Mymrin informed 24.kg news agency.

About 80 athletes competed for victory in four groups. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 12 young golfers. Ramilzhan Umarov won a gold medal in his group, Adilet Tursunaliev won a silver, Arsen Abaskanov won a bronze medal. «This is not the first participation of Kyrgyzstanis in such a tournament,» said Andrey Mymrin.

«In September, our golfers will participate in the championship of Kazakhstan. In early November, we will hold a tournament for the Federation Cup,» he added.