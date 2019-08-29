09:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Golfers from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals in Kazakhstan

Golfers from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at an International Tournament in Almaty. Secretary General of the Golf Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Andrey Mymrin informed 24.kg news agency.

About 80 athletes competed for victory in four groups. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 12 young golfers. Ramilzhan Umarov won a gold medal in his group, Adilet Tursunaliev won a silver, Arsen Abaskanov won a bronze medal. «This is not the first participation of Kyrgyzstanis in such a tournament,» said Andrey Mymrin.

«In September, our golfers will participate in the championship of Kazakhstan. In early November, we will hold a tournament for the Federation Cup,» he added.
link:
views: 49
Print
Popular
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar
Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent