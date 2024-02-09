13:49
Suspect in extortion of 1 million soms caught red-handed

A citizen suspected of extortion of 1 million soms was detained. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The police received information that some man in collusion with another citizen extorted 1 million soms from a law enforcement official.

A criminal case was opened under article 208 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The man, 38, was detained while taking 100,000 soms. He was placed in a temporary detention center.

The investigation continues.
