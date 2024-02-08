Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region

An unknown man, under the pretext of sale of land plots in Kadzhi-Sai urban-type settlement, took money by deception and disappeared. Police department of Ton district reported.

Three residents of Bokonbaevo village filed statements.

«The total material damage is 970,000 soms. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A 51-year-old resident of Karakol was detained during investigative and operational activities,» the statement says.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.