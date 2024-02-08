19:26
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region

An unknown man, under the pretext of sale of land plots in Kadzhi-Sai urban-type settlement, took money by deception and disappeared. Police department of Ton district reported.

Three residents of Bokonbaevo village filed statements.

«The total material damage is 970,000 soms. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A 51-year-old resident of Karakol was detained during investigative and operational activities,» the statement says.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/286291/
views: 170
Print
Related
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
Member of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Group of persons involving teenagers in crime detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of hooliganism detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of fraud detained in Kara-Suu
Passport of deceased citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued to foreigner
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
17:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul regi...
17:27
Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai
16:54
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
16:45
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan
16:29
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Head of Cabinet inspects restoration process