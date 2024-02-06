19:07
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek

A suspect in fraud on a large scale was detained. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, a man appealed to the police with a statement on February 1. He asked to take measures against a citizen. The latter in 2023, having gained confidence, under the pretext of attracting investors for the construction of object took possession of $90,000. Then he fled.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Man, 48, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital.
