A suspect in fraud on a large scale was detained. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek reported.
According to its data, a man appealed to the police with a statement on February 1. He asked to take measures against a citizen. The latter in 2023, having gained confidence, under the pretext of attracting investors for the construction of object took possession of $90,000. Then he fled.
Man, 48, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital.