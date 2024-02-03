Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup

At least 557 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), local civil protection services, and 35 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation at the heating and power plant in Bishkek. The republican media headquarters reported.

Of these, 133 rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment are from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.