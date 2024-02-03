Artificial intelligence in Kyrgyz presented at Digital Forum in Almaty

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev made a speech at the plenary session of the International Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that his presentation was created with the help of Midjourney neural network.

He presented an artificial intelligence that was trained to speak and understand the Kyrgyz language.

«If last year concerns were expressed at the forum that popular voice assistants such as Alice and Siri do not support the Kyrgyz language, today I am proud to announce that our experts have trained an artificial intelligence to understand and speak the Kyrgyz language. The results amazed me. It may be incomprehensible to many, but we can note the excellent diction. This digital speaker is already reading the news on our state radio channels. The surprising thing is that no one even noticed the substitution,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He also noted that the next important step will be to train the artificial intelligence in the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. This will allow to provide legal advice not only to citizens, but also to government officials and law enforcement agencies.

The global digital economy is so intertwined, the First Deputy Prime Minister said, that sometimes supply chains are more important than innovation. For example, processors for artificial intelligence work are designed in the United States, boards are assembled in China, and chips are manufactured in Taiwan, using equipment made in Holland and consisting of half a million parts from all over the world. In his opinion, in order for EAEU countries not to miss the source of prosperity for the next 40-50 years, it is necessary to build into these chains, to become part of these processes.

«As an economist, I never tire of emphasizing: competition is the engine of economic development. Well, mankind has never before faced such competition coming from technologies that we ourselves have created. Colleagues, I am afraid that we will not just lag behind, but will not even take part in this race,» he concluded.