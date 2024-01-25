17:47
USD 89.32
EUR 97.09
RUB 1.01
English

One of GPT chat developers to visit Kyrgyzstan

One of the developers of GPT chat will come to Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at a meeting with the heads of local government bodies and rectors of higher educational institutions.

«The issue of creating a chat in the Kyrgyz language will be discussed,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet also said that artificial intelligence has already started speaking the Kyrgyz language. «We collected the best voices of domestic TV announcers and yesterday on the air of Birinchi Radio we turned on AI instead of the presenters — no one noticed it,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/285061/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce artificial intelligence in Public Service Centers
UNESCO: Education systems are not ready for artificial intelligence
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan