One of GPT chat developers to visit Kyrgyzstan

One of the developers of GPT chat will come to Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at a meeting with the heads of local government bodies and rectors of higher educational institutions.

«The issue of creating a chat in the Kyrgyz language will be discussed,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet also said that artificial intelligence has already started speaking the Kyrgyz language. «We collected the best voices of domestic TV announcers and yesterday on the air of Birinchi Radio we turned on AI instead of the presenters — no one noticed it,» he added.