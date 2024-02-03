Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues

Restoration work continues at the heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek. The republican media headquarters reported.
The process was inspected by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.
occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.