Bishkek HPP breakdown: Temperature varies from 35 to 68 degrees

All consumers who are serviced by Bishkekteploset are connected to the circulation mode in order to avoid freezing of the heating system. The company’s press service reported.

They are warned about the circulation mode without hot water.

«The temperature as of 8 a.m. at the exit from the heating and power plant varies from 35 to 68 degrees. Measures are being taken to increase the temperature at the exit from the Bishkek HPP,» the statement says.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.