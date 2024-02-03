11:41
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Specialists from Russia to arrive in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov arrived at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP), where he held a meeting of the operational headquarters. The republican media headquarters reported.

Information from relevant government bodies was heard on the progress of restoration work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation, which led to disruption of the operation of the HPP. According to information from the director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev, more than 100 builders began work to restore the damaged buildings of the capital’s HPP.

In addition, the preliminary causes of the emergency situation were announced, in particular, the combination of several factors that caused the incident was noted.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that, in accordance with the instructions of the President, a state commission will be created to study the causes of the emergency situation, which will be headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev.

The Chairman of the Cabinet also told about the arrival of specialists from the Russian Federation who will assist in determining the causes of the emergency situation.

Akylbek Japarov gave a number of instructions to relevant government bodies and the capital’s City Hall, including to provide medical institutions, rehabilitation centers and other social facilities with an appropriate level of heat. In addition, he instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to ensure the safety of construction workers involved in restoration work.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
