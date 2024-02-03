11:41
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Criminal case initiated on the fact

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of an accident at the heating and power plant in Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

«An explosion of equipment occurred on February 2, 2024 at about 3 a.m. due to improper performance of their duties by officials and failure to comply with safety rules at the heating and power plant of Bishkek. As a result, five employees were taken to medical institutions with various injuries and the supply of heat to residential houses and enterprises of the city was suspended, causing damage in a particularly large amount to the state. The city prosecutor’s office initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes under articles 245 (abuse of authority by employees of commercial or other organizations), 317 (violation of safety rules during construction, operation or repair of main pipelines) and 337 (abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation of the case was entrusted to the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

There are no signs of a terrorist attack or sabotage in the incident.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
