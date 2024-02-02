Bishkek HPP breakdown: Emergencies Minister denies boiler explosion

«We initially assumed that the 14th boiler exploded, but it turned out that all the boilers survived,» Emergency Situations Minister of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeyev said in response to the president’s question.

There was an accumulation of gases or coal dust in one of the shafts, he said. Preliminarily, the explosion occurred there.

«According to preliminary data, the fuses went off. They saved the boilers. They are all clean, there are no debris, no leaks, no cracks,» Boobek Azhikeyev said.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.