Bishkek HPP breakdown: President instructs to fully modernize HPP

The President of Kyrgyzstan said in an interview with journalists that he instructed to fully modernize the heating and power plant in Bishkek.

«I have given the task to completely modernize the capital’s heating and power plant. Of course, this will require a large amount of money. But there is no other way out, we will look for funds,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the HPP was commissioned in 1961. Every summer it is repaired and prepared for the next heating season.

«The accident occurred in the old part of the HPP. It would have been possible to repair the HPP completely for $386 million. Or we should have built a new HPP for $300 million like in the neighboring country,» he said.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.