Bishkek HPP breakdown: Sadyr Japarov promises to solve problem soon

The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the accident that occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) an interview with Kabar news agency.

Sadyr Japarov noted that he did not sleep that night.

«The explosion occurred around three o’clock in the morning. I did not sleep. The Minister of Energy had a trilateral meeting — he was in Tashkent. The mayor was on his way from abroad. At about 3 a.m. he called me and said: «I’m on my way from the airport, there was an explosion at the HPP, I’m heading there.» I immediately woke up the Minister of Emergency Situations and the Minister of Health and sent them to the scene,» Sadyr Japarov told.

He added that the problem will be solved soon. «Now we are on the way out of a difficult situation,» the president said.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
