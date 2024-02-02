14:59
USD 89.32
EUR 96.38
RUB 0.99
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President inspects restoration work

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the progress of restoration work at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the head of state reported.

Urgent instructions were given to quickly restore the operation of the capital’s HPP. All relevant services are operating in enhanced mode.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
