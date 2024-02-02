Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP

Russia is ready to help Kyrgyzstan in eliminating the consequences of the accident at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. RIA Novosti reports.

«We hope that the situation will be resolved soon. Russia is always ready to help eliminate this accident,» Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the International Digital Almaty 2024 Forum.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.