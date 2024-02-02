Bishkek HPP: City Hall urges citizens to save hot water

Residents of Bishkek, who still have hot water at home, are urged to save it. Vice Mayor Zhyrgalbek Shamyraliev said at a press conference.

«It is an emergency situation. There are areas that still have hot water. If citizens use it carefully and minimize its use, this will contribute to the rapid restoration of networks. The less hot water is taken from the system, the faster it will be restored,» he said.

Earlier, Zhyrgalbek Shamyraliev reported that Bishkekteploset consumers do not have heating and hot water — this is about 66 percent, or 2,493 apartment buildings connected to the centralized water supply and heating system. Consumers of Bishkekteploenergo — in the southwest of the capital — have heating and water.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.