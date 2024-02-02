Bishkek HPP breakdown: Only two boiler units are working

Currently, only two boiler units are operating at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP). Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeyev announced at a press conference.

According to him, four more will be launched at the capital’s HPP by evening, but this will not completely restore the heating system.

«It will just be a little warmer. The temperature will rise to 50 degrees. The boilers are ready, but there was a water breakthrough during the accident and its level rose sharply. We are now working to pump it out. Until we do this, electricity cannot be supplied. This could be dangerous for the people working there,» Boobek Azhikeyev said.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Energy Nasipbek Kerimov promised no power outages due to the accident at the HPP.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.