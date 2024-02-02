12:10
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Capital’s districts left without heating named

Several microdistricts in Bishkek were left without heating due to an accident at the capital’s heating and power plant. Deputy Director of Bishkekteploset Sharshenbek Sarykeyev confirmed the information at a press conference.

According to him, hot water supply has been completely suspended for all consumers. Heating was also turned off in non-socially important facilities.

«Heat supply with low parameters, that is there is almost no heating, is registered today in the southern part of the city — in the 12th, 11th, 6th, 7th, 3rd, 5th microdistricts, part of the 8th microdistrict, as well as in Ulan and Kok- Zhar microdistricts. We are limiting the supply of hot water completely. This is a necessary measure to maintain the heat supply system, it is open. This means that the heat that is used for heating also provides hot water supply,» Sharshenbek Sarykeyev said.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
