Fourteenth boiler unit of Bishkek HPP presumably failed

The breakdown presumably occurred at the 14th boiler unit of the heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek. Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nasipbek Kerimov told at a press conference.

According to him, a special commission is now working on the territory of the capital’s HPP. It will find out the exact cause of the accident.

«The work of part of the HPP equipment has been suspended. In order to create and maintain the heating mode for certain facilities, restrictions on hot water supply have been imposed,» Nasipbek Kerimov said.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.