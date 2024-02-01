13:58
Member of organized crime group suspected of hooliganism detained in Bishkek

A member of an organized crime group suspected of hooliganism was detained. The Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek reported.

On November 21, 2023, a citizen, while staying in the courtyard of one of the multi-story buildings in the 5th microdistrict of the capital, caused bodily harm to another citizen for no reason. After that he fled the scene.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The man, 32, registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of an organized crime group, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the victim’s injuries were assessed as «minor harm to health, resulting in short-term distress.»
