14:27
Member of organized crime group suspected of fraud detained in Kara-Suu

A member of an organized crime group suspected of fraud on an especially large scale was detained in Kara-Suu, Osh region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reports.

«The victim reported that on December 24, 2023, in Kara-Suu district, a citizen who introduced himself as Sultan took $9,000, promising to help with documents for cars imported from Korea, and disappeared,» the statement says.

A criminal case on fraud was opened, and as a result of operational search activities, a member of the organized crime group was detained and arrested. The suspect has been previously convicted several times.
link: https://24.kg/english/285469/
