11:54
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to use Trans-Caspian corridor for cargo transportation

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan plan to use the Trans-Caspian international transport corridor for road and rail transportation from Kyrgyzstan and China to European countries. The Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at the forum of investors on European Union — Central Asia transport communication.

He noted that this decision would be the basis for uniting the regions and ensuring not only economic growth, but also economic security.

According to the official, the president attaches great importance to strengthening the transit potential of the republic and the region, and the Cabinet is working on the construction of new roads and modernization of transport arteries to integrate into major international transport networks.

«Our goal is to create a sustainable and efficient infrastructure that will contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy and strengthen trade ties between Europe and Central Asia,» Bakyt Torobaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/285347/
views: 202
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov calls on CIS countries to create new transport corridors
Civil Aviation Agency to pay 8.8 million soms for cargo transportation
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to discuss problems with cargo at border
China and Kyrgyzstan agree to increase permits for transportation of goods
Major Russian cargo company opens first branch in Kyrgyzstan
Agreement on use of navigation seals in EAEU enters into force
Volume of cargo transportation increases in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement on transportation of passengers with Hungary
Cargo transportation increases by 34 percent since beginning of 2022
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss problems with cargo at border
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000 Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000
30 January, Tuesday
11:41
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s he...
11:37
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
10:46
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
10:37
Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections
10:31
15-storey shopping center to be built in center of Bishkek
29 January, Monday
14:34
Passport of deceased citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued to foreigner