Kyrgyzstan plans to use Trans-Caspian corridor for cargo transportation

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan plan to use the Trans-Caspian international transport corridor for road and rail transportation from Kyrgyzstan and China to European countries. The Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at the forum of investors on European Union — Central Asia transport communication.

He noted that this decision would be the basis for uniting the regions and ensuring not only economic growth, but also economic security.

According to the official, the president attaches great importance to strengthening the transit potential of the republic and the region, and the Cabinet is working on the construction of new roads and modernization of transport arteries to integrate into major international transport networks.

«Our goal is to create a sustainable and efficient infrastructure that will contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy and strengthen trade ties between Europe and Central Asia,» Bakyt Torobaev said.