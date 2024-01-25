Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023

At least 2,024 transactions were carried out on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange for 29 billion soms at the year-end 2023. The press service of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

Including 1,953 transactions for 27.5 billion soms were carried out on the corporate securities market, and 60 transactions worth 1.3 billion soms — on the government securities market. As for the commodity and raw materials sector and the precious metals sector, transactions were carried out for a total amount of 210,000 and 220,000 soms, respectively.

The total trading volume on the stock market in 2023 increased by 11 billion soms, or by 61.9 percent compared to 2022.

«As of the beginning of 2024, the official list of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange includes securities of 36 companies in Kyrgyzstan. In 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan entered the listing of the highest A category with two types of securities: state treasury bills with a circulation period of 12 months and state treasury bonds with a circulation period of two years,» the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange said.