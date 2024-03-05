12:10
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan joins Ring the Bell for Gender Equality - 2024 campaign

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange held its annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality — 2024 opening ceremony.

The event was held jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and UN Women in Kyrgyzstan as part of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges (UN SSE) initiative. This year’s theme of discussions was «Investing in Women: Accelerating Economic Progress in Kyrgyzstan».

The event is a global one emphasizing the key role of the private sector in promoting gender equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Ring the Bell for Gender Equality series of annual events was for the first time held in 2015 with the participation of seven exchanges.

«The purpose of the ceremony is to draw attention to issues of gender equality, to create an effective dialogue platform for discussing the participation of women in all spheres of the economy. We are glad that the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange has become part of the global initiative,» Medet Nazaraliev, President of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, said.

In 2023, at least 123 exchanges from 117 countries participated in Ring the Bell for Gender Equality events.
link: https://24.kg/english/288286/
views: 147
Print
Related
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
Finance Ministry becomes core shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Trading in government securities on stock exchange to take place in 2 weeks
Tourism Development Support Fund listed on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Ministry of Finance plan to join Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Russian stock market collapses to late November 2020 levels
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange index reaches historical 1000.68 points
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
11:57
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
Universities of Cyprus provide 17 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis
11:37
Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison
11:25
Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs
11:18
Cardiac surgery department opened in medical clinic of Osh State University