Kyrgyzstan joins Ring the Bell for Gender Equality - 2024 campaign

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange held its annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality — 2024 opening ceremony.

The event was held jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and UN Women in Kyrgyzstan as part of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges (UN SSE) initiative. This year’s theme of discussions was «Investing in Women: Accelerating Economic Progress in Kyrgyzstan».

The event is a global one emphasizing the key role of the private sector in promoting gender equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Ring the Bell for Gender Equality series of annual events was for the first time held in 2015 with the participation of seven exchanges.

«The purpose of the ceremony is to draw attention to issues of gender equality, to create an effective dialogue platform for discussing the participation of women in all spheres of the economy. We are glad that the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange has become part of the global initiative,» Medet Nazaraliev, President of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, said.

In 2023, at least 123 exchanges from 117 countries participated in Ring the Bell for Gender Equality events.