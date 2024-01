Net profit of joint-stock companies with state share at the end of last year amounted to 28.3 billion soms. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan provided the data.

More than 16.8 billion soms were transferred to the republican budget in the form of dividends.

Net profit of state-owned enterprises in 2023 exceeded 4.1 billion soms.

«Performance of state-owned companies and enterprises has improved due to proper control and strengthening of financial discipline,» the ministry said.