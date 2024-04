As a result of the activities, Kyrgyzneftegaz received a net profit of 2,621.2 billion soms at year-end 2023. The State Property Management Agency reported.

Last year the company produced 173,000 tons of oil and 22 million cubic meters of gas.

In 2023, tax payments to the budget amounted to 1,477 billion soms, to the Social Fund — 469 million. In addition, dividends were paid in the amount of 857 million soms. In total, 2,803 billion soms were paid to the state treasury.