04:02
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Corruption at customs: Son of MP Nadira Narmatova detained

The son of the deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Narmatova was detained in Osh region. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that A.N. worked as a Chief Inspector of the Customs Clearance Group.

«According to preliminary data, A.N. was detained by the State Committee for National Security and was taken to Bishkek. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, he was taken into custody until May 22. According to information that requires confirmation, the deputy’s son is a defendant in the case on corruption, in which customs officers were previously detained,» the sources said.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported about the detention of customs officers and businessmen on suspicion of smuggling of goods from China. The preliminary damage to the state amounted to about 1 billion soms. The state committee said that relatives of high-ranking officials were among the detainees. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, confirmed later that the brother-in-law of the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev was among the detainees.
link: https://24.kg/english/264645/
views: 78
Print
Related
Ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE detained on suspicion of corruption
Local officials of Chui region suspected of illegal sale of land
Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk
Chairman of Supreme Court calls on judges to prevent corrupt practices
Former customs officer Nurmamat Kanaev released on his own recognizance
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
Ex-head of Severnaya customs Nurbek Aibashev brought to Bishkek
Customs duties will reach record levels in 2023 - Sadyr Japarov
Deputy head of Orok rural district detained for extortion
58 employees fired from Customs Service in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024 Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Human rights organizations urge EU to defend Kyrgyzstan’s civil society Human rights organizations urge EU to defend Kyrgyzstan’s civil society
17 February, Saturday
15:56
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air qualit...
14:52
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
13:33
Mayor of Bishkek checks work of city services
13:23
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay $355 million in civil fraud trial
13:10
Five percent of children in residential facilities of Kyrgyzstan have no parents