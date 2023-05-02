Corruption at customs: Son of MP Nadira Narmatova detained

The son of the deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Narmatova was detained in Osh region. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that A.N. worked as a Chief Inspector of the Customs Clearance Group.

«According to preliminary data, A.N. was detained by the State Committee for National Security and was taken to Bishkek. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, he was taken into custody until May 22. According to information that requires confirmation, the deputy’s son is a defendant in the case on corruption, in which customs officers were previously detained,» the sources said.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported about the detention of customs officers and businessmen on suspicion of smuggling of goods from China. The preliminary damage to the state amounted to about 1 billion soms. The state committee said that relatives of high-ranking officials were among the detainees. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, confirmed later that the brother-in-law of the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev was among the detainees.