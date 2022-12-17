Sadyr Japarov comments on mass arrests of women

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kabar news agency, commented on the mass arrests of activists and politicians detained on suspicion of attempt to seize power by force.

In particular, the head of state responded to the request of human rights activists, relatives and citizens to release the imprisoned women.

«First, before appealing to me, they should have appealed to their loved ones. They didn’t say anything for two years. I was silent. I did not pay attention. Have you ever heard me say something in response to them for two years? No. I will not pay attention to them in the future either,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that those mothers who now turn to him should have told the imprisoned women for two years: «Girls, be decent, don’t lie, don’t slander, and you do not need a revolution!»

«Secondly, I didn’t bring these women to the rally to make a revolution. I didn’t force them to make a plan to bring 100 people in trucks. The people see everything and know who is working,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He emphasized that it was not he, but the law enforcement agencies, who took the women into custody.

«Law enforcement and security agencies are responsible for the internal and external security of the country. If they fail to fulfill their duties, they will be held accountable before the law. Therefore, the law enforcement agencies stopped them in time. Imprisoned them. Should they have been patted on the head for planning to organize a revolution?» Sadyr Japarov asked.

He noted that the court would decide the fate of the imprisoned women, not he.

«If they are not guilty, they will be acquitted. If they are guilty, they will be convicted. I can’t order anyone to let someone go. Henceforth, we must learn to live within the law. How long are we going to blame the president even for small things? It was because of my non-intervention that the accused of the October events were acquitted. I do not allow anyone to interfere in the work of the judiciary,» the head of state concluded.

To date, 17 defendants in the criminal case on an attempt to seize power by force, held in the Bishkek remand center 1, have gone on a hunger strike. The condition of ex-deputy Orozaiym Narmatova and activist Perizat Suranova has deteriorated sharply.

The arrested placed all responsibility for the consequences of the hunger strike personally on the president of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchibek Tashiev, Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov, Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and the investigators, prosecutors and judges.

The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. On the same day, in an interview with Kabar news agency, President Sadyr Japarov said: the authorities have information who was behind the rallies and marches on Kempir-Abad issue.

Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 26 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots.

A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.