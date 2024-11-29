17:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with defendants in Kempir-Abad case

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with defendants in the so-called Kempir-Abad case today, November 29. Participant of the meeting, activist Ilgiz Shamenov reported.

As he told 24.kg news agency, politicians Ravshan Dzheenbekov, Azimbek Beknazarov, Zhenish Moldokmatov, former judge of the Constitutional Court Klara Sooronkulova, former deputy Asiya Sasykbaeva, activists Erlan Bekchoro uulu, Aibek Buzurmankulov and others attended the meeting.

Ilgiz Shamenov noted that Kamchybek Tashiev told in detail about the Kempir-Abad reservoir, the agreement with Uzbekistan and showed secret documents.

«I personally saw that if earlier on the map the area of ​​our country was 199,000 square meters, now it is 200,000 square meters. History will assess the rest,» Ilgiz Shamenov said.

He added that the meeting was held in a warm atmosphere and thanked the head of the State Committee for National Security for explaining and discussing this topic.

The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It included activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots.

On June 10, prosecutors asked the court to sentence all defendants under the article «Mass riots» to 10 years, under the article «Seizure of power» — to 15 years, and by adding up the crimes — to 20 years with confiscation of property.

On June 14, the district court acquitted all defendants in this case due to the lack of corpus delicti. The prosecutor’s office appealed the decision to the Bishkek City Court.
