President does not interfere in work of court - Abykeyev about Kempir-Abad case

Presidential Advisor, Cholponbek Abykeyev, responded to statements of those detained within Kempir-Abad case that they were being subjected to political persecution.
According to him, the president does not interfere in the work of the court. And he advised those accused in the case of seizure of power to contact the Prosecutor General’s Office in case of violation of the law.
The adviser said that the accused need to observe discipline and attend trials so that the hearings are not postponed.
«After all, half of them misled the people regarding the Kempir-Abad case. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan use the reservoir on equal terms. From now on, 50 percent is ours,» Cholponbek Abykeyev said.
- The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots. Currently, 8 people remain in custody.
- A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.