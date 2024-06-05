President does not interfere in work of court - Abykeyev about Kempir-Abad case

Presidential Advisor, Cholponbek Abykeyev, responded to statements of those detained within Kempir-Abad case that they were being subjected to political persecution.

According to him, the president does not interfere in the work of the court. And he advised those accused in the case of seizure of power to contact the Prosecutor General’s Office in case of violation of the law.

The adviser said that the accused need to observe discipline and attend trials so that the hearings are not postponed.

«After all, half of them misled the people regarding the Kempir-Abad case. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan use the reservoir on equal terms. From now on, 50 percent is ours,» Cholponbek Abykeyev said.