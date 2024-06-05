14:03
USD 87.55
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.98
English

President does not interfere in work of court - Abykeyev about Kempir-Abad case

Presidential Advisor, Cholponbek Abykeyev, responded to statements of those detained within Kempir-Abad case that they were being subjected to political persecution.

According to him, the president does not interfere in the work of the court. And he advised those accused in the case of seizure of power to contact the Prosecutor General’s Office in case of violation of the law.

The adviser said that the accused need to observe discipline and attend trials so that the hearings are not postponed.

«After all, half of them misled the people regarding the Kempir-Abad case. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan use the reservoir on equal terms. From now on, 50 percent is ours,» Cholponbek Abykeyev said.

  • The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots. Currently, 8 people remain in custody.
  • A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/295864/
views: 76
Print
Related
Kempir-Abad case: Keneshbek Duishebaev released on his own recognizance
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of detainees hold peaceful rally
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for one defendant changed
Kempir-Abad case: Bektur Asanov is allowed to leave Kyrgyzstan for treatment
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed
Kempir-Abad case: Bektur Asanov to undergo surgery
Kempir-Abad case: Arrest of all defendants extended
Kempir-Abad case: Defendants remanded in custody
Anniversary of Kempir-Abad case: Ravshan Dzheenbekov makes appeal
Kempir-Abad case: Measure of restraint extended for defendants
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
5 June, Wednesday
13:37
President does not interfere in work of court - Abykeyev about Kempir-Abad case President does not interfere in work of court - Abykeye...
13:26
Car of Patrol Police Service burns down in Osh city
12:40
Bishkek to host summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence
12:25
Parliament approves resignation of Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev
12:16
Flag burning in Suzak: Young Hizb ut-Tahrir supporters detained