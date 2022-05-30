Children's health complex to be opened in Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash

An educational, recreational and sports complex for children will be opened in the private residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Temirlan Sultanbekov, chairman of the Social Democrats party, announced on Facebook.
According to him, the former president himself instructed to do it. The center will open after June 10, when the renovation is completed.
Temirlan Sultanbekov told 24.kg news agency that Almazbek Atambayev’s family would not move anywhere and would stay in one of the houses on the territory of the residence.
The house of Almazbek Atambayev, where he was detained as a result of the assault in August 2019, was built on the territory of the former Dastan plant in Koi-Tash.