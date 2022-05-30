19:50
USD 89.09
EUR 98.53
RUB 0.99
English

Children's health complex to be opened in Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash

An educational, recreational and sports complex for children will be opened in the private residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Temirlan Sultanbekov, chairman of the Social Democrats party, announced on Facebook.

According to him, the former president himself instructed to do it. The center will open after June 10, when the renovation is completed.

«Following the repeated appeals of the people and organizations that the memory of the April Revolution has been erased, the Yurt building of the complex will turn into an April 7 museum and will become a symbol of anti-Bakiyevism. I am sure that after that the authorities will use all their forces to take away the buildings intended for children,» he wrote.

Temirlan Sultanbekov told 24.kg news agency that Almazbek Atambayev’s family would not move anywhere and would stay in one of the houses on the territory of the residence.

The house of Almazbek Atambayev, where he was detained as a result of the assault in August 2019, was built on the territory of the former Dastan plant in Koi-Tash.
link: https://24.kg/english/235229/
views: 1678
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev makes appearance after long silence
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Dubai
Adakhan Madumarov congratulates Atambayev’s supporters on his release
Residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash remains in his ownership
Almazbek Atambayev comes home to Koi-Tash village
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev thanks the media
Release of Batukaev: Almazbek Atambayev allowed to leave country
Almazbek Atambayev is denied treatment in Moscow
Koi-Tash events: Rally held near Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev praises journalists and human rights activists
Popular
New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan
5 January, Friday
15:14
State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suicide State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suici...
15:05
Former customs officer Nurmamat Kanaev released on his own recognizance
14:48
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
14:33
Ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev's term of detention extended
12:59
Arstan Alai found dead in prison colony No. 31