Children's health complex to be opened in Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash

An educational, recreational and sports complex for children will be opened in the private residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Temirlan Sultanbekov, chairman of the Social Democrats party, announced on Facebook.

According to him, the former president himself instructed to do it. The center will open after June 10, when the renovation is completed.

«Following the repeated appeals of the people and organizations that the memory of the April Revolution has been erased, the Yurt building of the complex will turn into an April 7 museum and will become a symbol of anti-Bakiyevism. I am sure that after that the authorities will use all their forces to take away the buildings intended for children,» he wrote.

Temirlan Sultanbekov told 24.kg news agency that Almazbek Atambayev’s family would not move anywhere and would stay in one of the houses on the territory of the residence.

The house of Almazbek Atambayev, where he was detained as a result of the assault in August 2019, was built on the territory of the former Dastan plant in Koi-Tash.