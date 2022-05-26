Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elects another auditor of Accounts Chamber

Azamat Ramatilaev was elected an auditor of the Accounts Chamber. The decision was made at a meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of the second round of voting, Azamat Ramatilaev won 53 votes. He was nominated by Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction.

Earlier, the deputies approved the candidacies of Badakhshan Ryskuliev, Uran Zhumagulov, Vadim Sadovnikov (Yntymak) and Pardalia Batirov.

Adambek Turkbaev and Ulan Satimbaev failed to won the necessary number of votes.

Elected auditors of the Accounts Chamber took the oath.