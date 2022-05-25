Cargo with hard drug detained at border with Tajikistan

Cargo with drug was detained during a special operation. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

International drug gang was engaged in the transportation of hard drug — raw opium along Tajikistan — Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan — Russia route.

«Citizen of the neighboring state was detained on the border with Tajikistan in Arka village, Leilek district. Raw opium with a total weight of 8,350 grams was confiscated from him. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Other participants in the crime are being identified,» the state committee said.