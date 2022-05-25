23:22
Almazbek Atambayev transferred to National Center of Cardiology

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was transferred to the National Center of Cardiology and Internal Medicine. Ex-deputy of Parliament Irina Karamushkina posted on Facebook.

According to her, Almazbek Atambayev was brought in with a company of escorts as a dangerous special criminal.

«He went into the ward all gray-haired and aged, but not broken,» wrote Irina Karamushkina.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. Last summer, he was charged with illegal issue of passports to citizens of Turkey, as well as staging mass riots in October 2020.
