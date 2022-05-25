23:13
USD 87.59
EUR 95.92
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan explains depreciation of U.S. dollar

Depreciation of the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan is connected, among other things, with the situation in Russia. The Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Zhenish announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in addition to this, there are a number of reasons for the depreciation of the U.S. currency, including both internal and external ones. Nurbek Zhenish added that remittances from labor migrants working in the Russian Federation account for 95 percent of their total amount.

«You know that the ruble has strengthened against the dollar, and migrants’ remittances come mainly from Russia,» he said and noted that the National Bank is making every effort to regulate the exchange rates.
link: https://24.kg/english/234733/
views: 1377
