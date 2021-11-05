13:39
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

COVID-19: 70 percent of Naryn residents vaccinated with one dose

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a regular meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in the republic. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to the city of Naryn, where 70 percent of residents received the first dose of the vaccine, and 61.5 percent received the second dose.

Edil Baisalov wished to visit Naryn to study the experience of vaccination, which led to such a success.

Only 22.5 percent of residents received the first dose of the vaccine in Chui region, and in Bishkek — 28.

During the meeting, its participants discussed delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines to the regions of the country.

At least 1,064,000 people have been vaccinated with one dose of coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/212762/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kazakhstan to vaccinate schoolchildren with Pfizer vaccine
USAID provides $2.8 million for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccination: Pfizer sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
Cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts to study issue of vaccination of children with Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
COVID-19: Medical workers tell about vaccination of children in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
13:32
Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison
13:17
SCNS publishes list of persons who are allowed to cross Kyrgyz-Tajik border
12:32
General Director of Bishkek FEZ files lawsuit against journalists
12:23
COVID-19: 70 percent of Naryn residents vaccinated with one dose
12:18
Kumtor case: Dastan Bekeshev interrogated at Military Prosecutor's Office