COVID-19: 70 percent of Naryn residents vaccinated with one dose

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a regular meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in the republic. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to the city of Naryn, where 70 percent of residents received the first dose of the vaccine, and 61.5 percent received the second dose.

Edil Baisalov wished to visit Naryn to study the experience of vaccination, which led to such a success.

Only 22.5 percent of residents received the first dose of the vaccine in Chui region, and in Bishkek — 28.

During the meeting, its participants discussed delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines to the regions of the country.

At least 1,064,000 people have been vaccinated with one dose of coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan.