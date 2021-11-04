11:41
Housing built for SCNS employees in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

A service housing was built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan for the employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Press center of the state committee reported.

"The construction was carried out in Kyzyl-Suu village of Dzheti-Oguz district. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region Mirbek Kozhoev, head of Dzheti-Oguz district administration Ruslan Meimatkulov, current employees and long-service employees of the state committee took part in the ceremony.

Construction of the service housing was carried out by the contractor Mega Profit LLC.
