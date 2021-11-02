18:22
Elections 2021: Three candidates removed from registered party lists

Three candidates for deputies were excluded from the party lists. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

The CEC members considered the issues of excluding Maksatbek Torobekov from the registered list of candidates for deputies nominated by Yiman Nuru Justice and Development Party, as well as Kyimatkhon Akbarova (Mekenchil El party) and Ulanbek Duishenaliev (Zhashasyn Kyrgyzstan party).

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
