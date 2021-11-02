15:20
US President Joe Biden falls asleep during Climate Change Conference

US President Joe Biden nearly fell asleep during the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The Washington Post journalist Zach Brown posted the video on Twitter.

In the video, the head of the White House closed his eyes several times for several seconds, fighting sleep. The US leader was woken up several times by the moderators.

Finally, the politician was awakened by an employee of his staff. He asked the Democrat a question, after which Biden rubbed his eyes and continued to listen to the speakers.

Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Conference. Leaders of more than 100 countries discuss measures to curb global warming.
