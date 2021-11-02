13:46
Water level in Toktogul reservoir drops below 12 billion cubic meters

As of November 2, the water level in Toktogul reservoir reached 11,920.5 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations JSC provided such data.

For a month, the water level dropped by 385.72 million cubic meters, compared to November 2020 — by 2.8 billion. Last year, Toktogul reservoir had 14.7 billion cubic meters of water on this day. As of today, the water consumption from the reservoir is 469 cubic meters per second, and the inflow is 209 cubic meters per second.

Kyrgyzstan faced an energy crisis this year due to the low-water period. Specialist in energetics fear that only 6-7 billion cubic meters of water may remain in the reservoir after the heating season. This could lead to the shutdown of Toktogul HPP. To prevent such a situation, they are trying to save electricity and buy it from neighbors. But experts are sure that it is hardly possible to keep the required volume of water without rolling blackouts.

«The only way for the government to save 7-7.5 billion cubic meters of water in Toktogul reservoir by April 1, 2022 is to black out about 25 percent of the country for five months, or possibly more,» an expert Ernest Karybekov said.
