Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the sidelines of the Summit of World Leaders. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on his election to the post of the President of Mongolia and inauguration, wishing him success in his responsible state post.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed issues of expansion of bilateral Kyrgyz-Mongolian cooperation in various fields, including the exchange of visits at the highest level.
