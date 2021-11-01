Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev placed under house arrest

Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev was placed under house arrest. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital.

The police investigators do not disclose details of the criminal case against Bakai Kashkarbaev.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated earlier against the activist under the article «Threat or violence against a representative of the authorities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On November 15, 2020, Bakai Kashkarbaev, together with several unknown people, threatened the prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region in Cholpon-Ata. The criminal case was later sent to the investigation service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Bakai Kashkarbaev was detained by officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek in October. A forensic linguistic examination showed that his statements contained calls for violence. However, it is unknown what statements are in question.