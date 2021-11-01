13:16
USD 84.80
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.20
English

Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev placed under house arrest

Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev was placed under house arrest. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital.

The police investigators do not disclose details of the criminal case against Bakai Kashkarbaev.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated earlier against the activist under the article «Threat or violence against a representative of the authorities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On November 15, 2020, Bakai Kashkarbaev, together with several unknown people, threatened the prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region in Cholpon-Ata. The criminal case was later sent to the investigation service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Bakai Kashkarbaev was detained by officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek in October. A forensic linguistic examination showed that his statements contained calls for violence. However, it is unknown what statements are in question.
link: https://24.kg/english/212295/
views: 126
Print
Related
Internal Affairs Ministry reports details of detention of Orozaiym Narmatova
Detention of activist: What Orozaiym Narmatova is charged with
Activist Orozaiym Narmatova detained in Osh city
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev placed under house arrest
Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov placed under house arrest
Activist Tilekmat Kurenov placed in detention center goes on hunger strike
Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony
Parliament deputy Kanat Isaev placed under house arrest
Death of Mrs. World. Defendant placed under house arrest
Residents of Kochkor ask to place Sapar Isakov under house arrest
Popular
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines
Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health
School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region
Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts
1 November, Monday
12:13
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British roy...
12:00
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev placed under house arrest
11:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 246.6 million people globally
10:51
COVID-19 vaccination: Pfizer sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
10:42
Drivers of minibuses come out on strike in Kara-Balta city