Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek

Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev was detained in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The supporter of the President Sadyr Japarov was handed a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under the articles «Threat or violence against a government official», «Deliberately false reporting of a crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and «Petty hooliganism».

Bakai Kashkarbaev was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.
