Coal prices grow by almost 20 percent over year in Kyrgyzstan

Coal prices increased by almost 20 percent over the year in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The average consumer prices reached 5,306.7 soms per ton.

The highest retail prices were registered in Nookat (9,794.9 soms per ton), Batken (9,524.4 soms per ton) and Isfana (8,642.9 soms per ton), the lowest — in Chaek village (3,000 soms per ton), Balykchy (4,000 soms per ton) and Naryn (4,200 soms per ton).

The highest increase in prices compared to October last year was registered in Kerben (by 4,076.4 soms per ton, or more than 2 times), Batken (by 2,886.3 soms per ton, or 43.5 percent) and Jalal-Abad (by 1,875.9 soms per ton, or 39.4 percent).