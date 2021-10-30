State Committee for National Security prevents smuggling of mining concentrate

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) prevented smuggling of mining concentrate. Press service of the state committee reported.

As part of the work to detect and suppress illegal activities in the mining industry, facts of illegal export of concentrate containing tin, tungsten, gold, silver and other chemical elements from the territory of the processing plant, located in the syrt zone of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, were established.

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, SCNS officers detained three heavy trucks with concentrate, packed in bags, with a total weight of more than 50 tons, on the territory of the district.

The committee added that the shipping documents for the transported cargo had signs of forgery. The vehicles were brought to the territory of the regional department of the State Committee for National Security.

«The persons involved in the organization of illegal export of concentrate are being identified; damage to the state and the legitimacy of the development of deposits are being established,» the State Committee for National Security noted.