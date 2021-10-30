15:17
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy

The Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan was transformed into an Embassy. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

According to it, Ganhuyag Sodnom became the first Ambassador of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev received copies of his credentials.

Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the Mongolian side for the decision to transform the Consulate General of Mongolia into an Embassy. He also said that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan would be opened in Mongolia in the near future.

The parties discussed the current state of Kyrgyz-Mongolian relations, and also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral interaction, focusing on the development of trade and economic cooperation and importance of opening direct flights between the capitals. They agreed to hold a number of cultural events and organize bilateral visits at the highest and high levels.

Ganhuyag Sodnom thanked the minister and assured that he would make every effort to intensify bilateral relations and achieve tangible results, including in the fields of trade, economy, agriculture, tourism, culture and science.
