Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: 22 patients still in hospitals

No one has turned to medical institutions over the past 24 hours after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At present, there are 22 patients in hospitals: 14 people are in the Railway Hospital, 5 — in the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine, and 3 — in the National Hospital.

In total, according to the Ministry of Health, 318 people applied for medical assistance.

At least 12 people turned to hospitals with food poisoning on October 24. All the cafes of the chain have been closed for the period of the epidemic investigation. The cafes were fined 21,000 soms.

The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.