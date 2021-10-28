17:22
School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region

A school was opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services reported.

The facility was built as part of a project for construction of 27 public schools, funded by the Saudi Fund for Development. Estimated cost is $1,526,804, design capacity is 375 students.

The two-storey educational building, in addition to the classrooms and laboratory classes, has a teacher’s room, a canteen, an assembly and a sports hall with changing rooms and a medical room. The school has all the necessary equipment and furniture.

The state agency noted that this is the seventh school opened within the framework of this project.

The loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Saudi Fund for Development was ratified in 2017. The loan of $30 million is provided for 25 years at 1 percent per annum with five-year grace period. It is assumed that it will be repaid every six months — on May 15 and November 15 — starting from 2022.
